Dhoni will always remain my captain: Kohli

New Delhi : Two days after Mahendra Singh Dhoni stepped down as the skipper of the India ODI and T20I teams, swashbuckling batsman Virat Kohli on Friday showered praise on the wicketkeeper-batsman and said that he would always remain his captain.

Taking to Twitter to express his gratitude, Kohli thanked Dhoni for being the kind of a leader which every young player dreams of.

“Thanks for always being the leader a youngster wants to have around him. You’ll always be my captain @msdhoni Bhai,” the Test skipper, who is widely expected to be named as Dhoni’s replacement, wrote on Twitter.

In a shocking move, Dhoni had informed the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday that he wishes to resign as the captain of the Indian cricket team with immediate effect.

The 35-year-old, however, will remain available for selection for the upcoming ODI and T20 series against England and the same has been conveyed to the Senior Selection Committee.

Dhoni has achieved unprecedented success as a limited-overs captain, guiding India to glory in the World T20 in 2007, the ICC World Cup in 2011 and the Champions Trophy 2013.

He relinquished Test captaincy and retired from the longest form of the game in 2014, but continued to lead the side in limited overs.

Dhoni, who currently holds the record for most matches as captain of an international side with 331 games across all three formats, played his last series as captain against New Zealand at home, where he led the Indian side to a 3-2 series win.

India will play three-match ODI series and three-match T20 series against England beginning January 15 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium.–ANI