Devinder, Yuvraj inspire UK United to WCG title

Mumbai : The combined efforts of brothers, Yuvraj and Devinder Walmiki inspired UK United to a facile 5-2 win against Mumbai Customs in the Men’s Open final of the Willingdon Catholic Gymkhana 37th Victor D’Mello Memorial Trophy Rink Hockey Tournament – 2018, conducted under the auspices of the MHAL, and played at the Gymkhana’s floodlit tennis courts. The scores were tied at 2-all at the end of the first half.

Olympian Devinder scored three goals while Yuvraj struck twice, once in each half of the match to secure the title for their team.

Customs, who were contested their second consecutive final, scored both their goals through Jayesh Jadhav, who was later judged ‘Player of the tournament’.

Last year, Customs were beaten by Ave Maria, Dadar in the final.

Earlier, Rebels Sports Club produced a solid second half performance and defeated Kalina Village Boys 7-3 in the Veteran Men’s final. Solomon Alexander played the lead role scoring three times, while Madan Vishwanathan provided good support by contributing with two goals towards Rebels triumph.

Meghraj S. and Abraham Mathews netted the the other two goals to round off the winning tally. The Kalina side scored through a brace of goals from Kingsley Rebello and one from Sylvester D’Souza.

The successful UK United players received the ‘Champion’ trophy and cash a prize of Rs 25,000 from Chief Guest, Godfrey Pereira, a former Indian football player. Customs who, finished second best for the second year in succession were presented with the runners-up trophy and a cash award of Rs 15,000.

Results:

Veterans final: Rebels SC 7 (Solomon Alexander 3, Madan Vishwanathan 2, Meghraj S, Abraham Mathew) beat Kalina Village Boys 3 (Kingsley Rebello 2, Sylvester D’Souza). Half-time: 2-2.

Men’S final: UK United 5 (Devinder Walmiki 3, Yuvraj Walmiki 2) beat Mumbai Customs 2 (Jayesh Jadhav 2). Half-time: 2-2.