Deviatkin surprised by Nasybullina

Mumbai : Russian WFM Alfia Nasybullina played a solid tactical game and shocked 11th seed GM Dimitri Deviatkin also of Russia in the Open event of the 2nd IIFL Wealth Mumbai International Juniors (Under-13) Tournament and played at the Mount Litera International School at BKC, Bandra late on Monday.

In the biggest upset of the day, Deviatkin played an Anti-Sicilian game but later on misplayed his position to end up with an exchange down and eventually went on lose the game to Alfia. Nasybullina was rated close to 300 points below Deviatkin.

In the other notable results of the first round Mumbai lad Mithil Ajgaonkar, rated just 2216, held second-seeded Italian GM David Alberto who is rated 2574. There were a couple of notable draws in the games from the top tables. Delhi boys Puneet Jaiswal and Nishant Malhotra, and West Bengal’s Debrashi Mukherjee held higher rated players. While Debarshi held Belgian GM Vadim Malakhatko, Puneet drew with Polish GM Jacek Stopa and Nishant drew with IM Narayanan Srinath, the highest rated international master in the fray.

Bengal boy Aronyak Ghosh was held to a draw by Om Manish Kadam.