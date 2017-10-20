Denmark Open: Prannoy, Srikanth, Saina Nehwal to play respective quarterfinals today

Odense: Indian tennis stars Saina Nehwal, Kidambi Srikanth and HS Prannoy will aim to book their places in the semi-finals of the ongoing Denmark Open Superseries Premier tournament when they play their respective matches on Friday.

Prannoy last night stunned three-time Olympic silver medalist Lee Chong Wei to storm into the quarterfinals at Odense.

The unseeded Indian outplayed the seventh seeded Malaysian, and won the Round-of-16 match, 21-17, 11-21, 21-19. It was Prannoy’s second successive victory over Lee. He will today face top seeded Son Wan Ho.

Meanwhile, world number eight Srikanth, who defeated South Korea’s Jeon Hyeok-jin 21-13, 8-21, 21-18, will lock horns with second seeded Viktor Axelson.

In women’s singles, ace Indian shuttler Saina will face fourth seeded Akane Yamaguchi to book her place in the semi-finals.

The 27-year-old made it to the last-8 after beating Nitchaon Jindapol of Thailand, in straight games, 22-20, 21-13. It was Saina’s seventh victory over the Thai.