Delhi Half Marathon: Ethiopian teenager Andamalak Belihu wins men’s race

New Delhi: Ethiopian teenager Andamalak Belihu overcame stiff competition from compatriot Amdework Walelegn in the men’s elite field to win his maiden Airtel Delhi Half Marathon here on Sunday. The 19-year-old Belihu, who finished second last year, improved on his personal best timing to clock 59:18 seconds. However, he was unable to break the course record of 59.06sec which still stands in the name of Ethiopia’s Guye Adola, set in 2014.

Walelegn clinched the silver, ending the race with a time of 59:22 seconds, while Kenya’s Daniel Kipchumba grabbed the third spot clocking 59:48 seconds. Among the Indians, Abhishek Pal was the best-placed, clocking 1:04:14seconds. Avinash Sable grabbed the silver with a timing of 1:04:14, while Gopi T claimed the third spot on the podium with 1:04:15s.