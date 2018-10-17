Delhi Dynamos vs ATK ISL 2018-19 LIVE streaming! When and where to watch in India, FPJ’s dream 11 prediction
Back in action after a fortnight break, Delhi Dynamos would look to put pressure on a struggling ATK and get their first win of the season when the two teams clash in their Indian Super League (ISL) match at New Delhi on Wednesday.
The hosts, who are coming into this game after playing a 1-1 draw against FC Pune City, are likely to play striker Daniel Lahlimpuia, who was injured but midfielder Bikramjit Singh still remains a doubtful starter due to a calf injury he sustained against Pune.
Dynamos head into the game following a two-week break due to international fixtures but defender Rana Gharami believes that a long gap has allowed his team to prepare well for this game.
Watch Delhi Dynamos vs ATK ISL 2018-19 Live telecast on these channels.
The match between Delhi Dynamos and ATK will be aired on Star Sports network. (Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3).
Delhi Dynamos vs ATK ISL 2018-19 will be Live streaming online on these apps.
The live streaming will be available on Hotstar. The match also be seen on Airtel TV and Jio TV.
Here is the dream XI for Delhi Dynamos vs ATK
Francisco Dooronsoro, Rana Gharami, Pritam Kotal, Marcos Tebar, Rene Mihelic, A Khongjee, J Johnson, M Lanzarote, E Santos, A Kaluderovic and Pranay Halder.