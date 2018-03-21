Delhi boy Prithu earns his 1st GM norm at 13  

New Delhi : Thirteen-year-old Delhi schoolboy Prithu Gupta has bagged his maiden GM norm recently during the Gibraltar Masters tournament, where he also became the International Master.

Prithu achieved his norm with two rounds to spare, which took his ELO Rating above 2400 points (2450) necessary for the IM title. Earlier, Prithu had logged first IM norm in June, 2017 at the Silverlake Open in Serbia and second norm at the Golden Prague chess festival in July.

Having started playing chess only four years back, Prithu has had a good record, having drawn with world No 23, GM Le QuangLiem (rated 2737 from Vietnam) and GM Itturizaga Bonelli Eduardo (rated 2650 from Venezuela).

His victims also include GM F. Libiszewski, and a hat-trick of draws against GMs A. Muzychuk (Ukraine), S. Rasmus (Germany) and P. Ponsa Federico (Argentina).