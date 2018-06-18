DDCA elections: Former Indian captain Bishan Bedi urges members to vote for cricketers

New Delhi: Former India captain Bishan Singh Bedi urged the members to vote for the two cricketers fighting for the presidency of the embattled Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA).

Speaking to ANI, Bedi said, “We need more cricketers who are willing to serve not boss the game.” “Well there are only two cricketers, Surender Khanna and Madan Lal. So I would like to urge the members to vote for at least two cricketers because they will talk cricket. I am not saying they will not commit mistakes, but those mistakes will not be manipulated. Being ex-cricketers will help them touch the conscience more freely,” Bedi added.

DDCA election is scheduled for June 30. Echoing the similar sentiment, former Indian skipper Mohammad Azharuddin also backed Khanna and said, “I hope people come in support of Khanna ji on June 30th. He has done a lot for cricketers.” “There are many instances where a player is deprived of the basic needs, so I hope the election members support the trustworthy group,” he added. Meanwhile, noted journalist Rajat Sharma and Supreme Court advocate Vikas Singh will also be vying for the post of president in the DDCA elections. The DDCA is currently being run by court appointed administrator Justice Vikramjit Sen.