Davis Cup: Bopanna, Balaji win doubles tie

Bengaluru : Rohan Bopanna and Sriram Balaji defeated Farrukh Dustov and Sanjar Fayziev in straight sets in the doubles match to hand India an unassailable 3-0 lead in their Davis Cup Asia/Oceania Group I tie against Uzbekistan here on Saturday.

The Indians scripted an easy 6-2, 6-4, 6-1 win in around 80 minutes. The Indians have now advanced to the World Group Play-off stage.

Ramkumar Ramanathan and Prajnesh Gunneswaran had won their respective singles matches to hand India a 2-0 lead on the opening day of the tie on Friday.

Ramkumar had defeated Temur Ismailov 6-2, 5-7, 6-2, 7-5 in the opening match of the tie before Prajnesh enjoyed an excellent Davis Cup debut with a 7-5, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 win over Fayziev.

“Ramkumar and Prajnesh had won the singles to hand us the 2-0 lead. That took a lot of the pressure away from us. We now have to maintain our form and enter the World Group,” Balaji said after Saturday’s match. Sunday’s reverse singles will have no bearing on the result of the tie. Bopanna and Balaji produced a clinical performance in front of a sizeable crowd at the KSLTA Tennis Stadium. They overcame some decent resistance from the visitors in the first two sets. But they completely dominated the third set to seal the match and the tie in a comprehensive fashion.

The Indians relied on their powerful serves and some superb placements to trouble the Uzbeks.

For the visitors, the experienced Farrukh Dustov was in good form, but the 22-year-old Fayziev was let down a bit by his lack of experience.

The Indians put pressure on Fayziev’s serve and made the youngster struggle.

The first set went with the serve till the fourth game when the Indians broke Fayziev’s serve.–IANS