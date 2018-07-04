David Richardson to step down as ICC’s CEO after 2019 Cricket World Cup

New Delhi: The International Cricket Council (ICC) confirmed that David Richardson will step down as the Chief Executive when his contract expires post the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup. In 2002, Richardson became the first person to hold the position of ICC General Manager – Cricket, and was promoted as the Chief Executive in 2012.

“On behalf of the ICC Board, I would like to thank David for his service and commitment to cricket over the past 16 years and, particularly, over the last six years as CEO. His achievements speak for themselves, but in recent history the commercial success of the sport, his leadership of the ICC team and establishing greater context for international cricket are of particular note,” said ICC Chairman Shashank Manohar.

He further noted that a global recruitment process would soon be flagged off to identify the “right person” to lead the ICC. “The hardest thing as a cricketer is knowing when the time is right to retire. But for me, the end of the ICC Cricket World Cup next year is about right. I have thoroughly enjoyed my time at the ICC and I am particularly pleased with what we have achieved in recent times in creating greater context for all formats of the game and securing increased opportunities and clear pathways for all Members to play at the highest level,” said Richardson.

“I will certainly do all I can over the next 12 months to ensure that we complete our work on the new global strategy for cricket aimed at growing the game both in our traditional and new markets, and, in particular put on a World Cup that does the game proud,” he added.