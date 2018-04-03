David Miekle shines in Madon Polo’s win

Mumbai : Fresh from their triumph in the Sternhagen Polo Cup last week, Madon Polo continued with their fine winning run as they defeated Benaz Corp 6-4 in a first round match of the ARC Challenge Cup (4 goals) Tournament, organized by the Amateur Riders’ Club (ARC) as part of the 71st Annual Horse Show & Polo Tournaments – 2018, and played the ARC polo grounds, Mahalaxmi Race Course, Mumbai, on Monday evening

The highlight of Madon Polo’s win was the fine performance of David Miekle who scored five goals to steer the team to victory.

He struck two goals in the second and fourth chukker and one in the third, while Ziyad Madon netted the first goal in the first chukker for Madon Polo. For Benaz Corp, Zahaan Kapoor led from the front and scored all the four goals.

Results

finals: Madon Polo 6 (David Miekle 5 goals, Dinyar Madon 1 goal) beat Benaz Corp 4 (Zahaan Kapoor 4 goals).