Dave Richardson steps down as ICC boss

Dubai : The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday confirmed that David Richardson will step down as ICC Chief Executive when his contract expires after 2019 ODI World Cup in England.

Richardson has already intimated the global body that he will not seek an extension. The former South Africa wicketkeeper joined as General Manager (Cricket Operations) back in 2002 and was promoted as Chief Executive in 2012 after Haroon Lorgat quit.

It is learnt that a global recruitment process will soon get underway to identify Richardson’s possible successor.

ICC Chairman Shashank Manohar said: “On behalf of the ICC Board, I would like to thank David for his service and commitment to cricket over the past 16 years and, particularly, over the last six years as CEO.

“David will be missed by everyone in the game, but this is an opportunity for the ICC to drive forward our new global growth strategy, which David has played an integral part in developing, under new leadership. A global recruitment process will now get underway to identify the right person to lead the ICC,” Manohar added.

Richardson said: “The hardest thing as a cricketer is knowing when the time is right to retire. But for me, the end of the ICC Cricket World Cup next year is about right. I have thoroughly enjoyed my time at the ICC and I am particularly pleased with what we have achieved in recent times in creating greater context for all formats of the game and securing increased opportunities and clear pathways for all Members to play at the highest level.

“I will certainly do all I can over the next 12 months to ensure that we complete our work on the new global strategy for cricket aimed at growing the game both in our traditional and new markets, and, in particular put on a World Cup that does the game proud.

“I would like to thank the ICC Chairman and the current board of directors and Member Chief Executives for their support and of course to my senior team and all of the ICC staff who are so dedicated to our great sport.”

It will be interesting to note as to what kind of profile ICC would be looking at for Richardson’s successor. There have been a few very successful CEO’s who have worked or are working with high profile cricket boards like Australia, India, England.