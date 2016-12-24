Darshan scripts PT Academy win

Mumbai : Darshan Bhanushali snared an impressive seven wickets including a hat-trick to lead Pravin Tambe Academy to a six-wicket win over Hiranandani Foundation Club, in the second round of the Under-12 Junior Champions League cricket tournament, organized by N.L. Dalmia High School, Mira-Bhayander, at the Oval Maidan.

After winning the toss and electing to bat in the Group A tie, Hiranandani rued their decision as they were skittled out for just 19 runs in 8.1 overs by right-arm medium pacer Bhanushali, and Arya Gadade who claimed three for 13 runs. Gadade went on to score 15 runs for Pravin Tambe Academy who scored 21 in 5.5 overs.

Aditya Rawat’s all-round performance helped Boys Cricket Club ‘A’, Dombivali to a six-wicket win over Navroz Cricket Club in Group B. Put in to bat, Navroz CC scored 147 for 5 in their allotted 25 overs with Manit Dakshini scoring 40. Rawat, who took two for 19 runs, smashed a quick fire 72 runs for Boys CC who reached 149 for four in 19 overs.

In another Group B tie, Devang Ghag’s five for 25 including a hat-trick went in vain following Vasant Vihar A’s 55-run win over Indiana Cricket Clinic. Electing to bat, Vasant Vihar were bowled out 136 runs in 20.4 overs with Mihir Patil missing a half century by three runs. Indiana were bowled out for 81, with Aarav Narayan claiming two wickets.

Umar Khan snared five for 14 in Lords Northbrook’s seven-wicket win over WPSA Warriors in Group C, while Jay Kush Thakkar took four for three runs to lead Mulund Gymkhana to a 42-run win over over MIG in Group D.