‘Dangal King’ Sushil doesn’t want to ‘hold on to grudges’

Gold Coast : That was a phase, this is also a phase — was philosophical Sushil Kumar’s first reaction as he celebrated his third successive gold medal at the Commonwealth Games, the build-up to which was marred by a selection controversy and questions over his fitness.

“I don’t hold on to old things because that day doesn’t come back. The medal I have won today won’t happen tomorrow. That was also a phase, this is also a phase,” Sushil said after evading the media for a good two hours on some pretext or the other.

The 34-year-old former world champion also responded to questions on the status of his fitness, something that has never got a clear response from him in the last one year.

“When I am fit, I try to ensure that I win in this way (the way he won). When I am not fit, I don’t fight. I am fit right now,” he said in a crisp response. Sushil said this medal would join the several others in his cabinet and he would now train his sights on the next milestone, which in all likelihood, would be the Asian Games.