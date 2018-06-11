Dale Steyn set to make a comeback for South Africa in Tests against Sri Lanka

The strong South Africa’s pace attack will be strengthened further when they play Sri Lanka in the next month as Dale Steyn is set to return to the team. Steyn will make a comeback to the national squad after healing from an injury. Steyn was injured earlier this year in a Test match against India at Newlands, due to which he was out of the three match series.

Now Steyn is set to make a comeback with the Sri Lankan tour which is going to start from July 12. “It is a very welcome news to have Dale back in our pack of world-class seamers, particularly in view of the retirement of Morne Morkel,” selection convenor Linda Zondi said.

Steyn will now look to surpass Shaun Pollock’s record of 421 Test wickets, as he has a total of 417 wickets in Tests at present. Also, Kagiso Rabada has recovered from a back problem that ruled him out of the IPL and will be ready to lead the attack against Sri Lanka.

The first match of the two-match Test series will start at Galle on July 12 while the second match will be played in Colombo from July 20. The tour will also consist of five ODIs and one T-20 match. The South African tour of Sri Lanka also consists of five ODI matches and one T-20.

South African squad selected for the Sri Lankan tour:

Faf du Plessis (captain), Hashim Amla, Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock, Theunis de Bruyn, Dean Elgar, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Lungi Ngidi, Vernon Philander, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Dale Steyn, Shaun von Berg.