D.Y. Patil look set to take lead against Payyade SC

Mumbai : Dr. D.Y. Patil Sports Association look set to take a substantial lead as they bowled well to restrict Payyade Sports Club to 344 for 8 wickets in 82 overs in their first innings (90 overs) on the second day of the three-day final of the Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd. sponsored ‘70th Police Invitation Shield Cricket Tournament’, and played Mumbai Police Gymkhana ground on Saturday.

In reply to D.Y. Patil’s first innings total of 446 for 9 in the stipulated 90 overs, Payyade trail by 102 runs with just two wickets in hand and eight overs remaining to complete their innings. Number five batsman Parag Khanapurkar, who has stroked his way to an unbeaten century knock of 121 runs, is single-handedly fighting to keep Payyade’s slim hopes afloat. He has stayed unconquered in the middle for 244 minutes and his runs have come from 184 balls, which include 15 cracks to the boundary.

The other batsmen who made some decent contributions to the Payyade total was Praful Waghela (42), Harmeet Singh (32) and Rahul Lad (31). Seasoned spinner Pravin Tambe (3/82), Shubham Ranjane (2/27) and Prashant Bhoir (2/61) were mainly responsible for getting the wickets, which has given D.Y. Patil the upper hand.

Earlier, D.Y. Patil resuming at the overnight score of 415 for 6 in 85 overs, added a further 31 runs for their remaining five overs to finish at a healthy 446 for 9 wickets. Shashank Singh topped scored with 126 runs, while Subramanian Doraiswamy (85), Iqbal Abdulla (78*), Shubham Ranjane (73) and Sarvesh Damle (30) were responsible for the big score. Harmeet Singh (3/110), Kalpesh Sawant (2/33) and Minad Manjrekar (2/106) shared the wickets.

Brief scores:

At Mumbai Police Gymkhana ground: Dr. D.Y. Patil Sports Association 1st innings: (overnight 415 for 6 in 85 overs) 446 for 9 in 90 overs (Shashank Singh 126(Min.241, Balls-180, 11 x 4,4 x 6), Subramanian Doraiswamy 85, Iqbal Abdulla 78*, Shubham Ranjane 73, Sarvesh Damle 30; Harmeet Singh 3/110, Kalpesh Sawant 2/33, Minad Manjrekar 2/106) vs Payyade Sports Club 1st innings: 344 for 8 in 82 overs (Parag Khanapurkar 121 batting(Min.244, Balls-184, 15 x 4,0 x 6), Praful Waghela 42, Harmeet Singh 32, Rahul Lad 31; Pravin Tambe 3/82, Shubham Ranjane 2/27, Prashant Bhoir 2/61).