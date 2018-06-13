CWG champ Manika Batra accepts PM Narendra Modi’s fitness challenge

New Delhi: Country’s new table-tennis sensation Manika Batra today accepted the fitness challenge from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said she will share her fitness video soon.

“I happily accept the challenge and will be sharing my work-out video soon” said Manika, who is in Pune to compete in the Ultimate Table Tennis league.

@manikabatra_TT has willfully accepted Hon’ble PM @narendramodi sir’s #FitnessChallenge.

She has thanked @Ra_THORe sir for the initiative, her coach @sandeepgupta_tt & her fitness trainer @MorSubodh for the fitness she’s gained in her game. pic.twitter.com/UluCpr6n9o

— IOS India (@iosindiaoff) June 13, 2018

“It is very important to stay fit for a longer and healthier life not only for us – sports persons but also for everyone,” she added.

Manika created history in Gold Coast, single-handedly taking India to a maiden team gold before winning a singles gold, another first. The 22-year-old beat world number four and triple Olympic medallist, Feng Tianwei of Singapore, twice in the tournament. She also secured a women’s doubles silver alongside Mouma Das and mixed doubles bronze with G Sathiyan.

Earlier in the day, Modi had posted his fitness video on Twitter which showed him meditating, walking on a track inspired by five elements of nature, and doing yoga exercises. He passed on the fitness challenge to Manika, Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy and IPS officers, especially those above 40 years of age.

“I am delighted to nominate the following for the #FitnessChallenge: India’s pride and among the highest medal winners for India in the 2018 CWG, @manikabatra_TT,” Modi tweeted.

I am delighted to nominate the following for the #FitnessChallenge: Karnataka’s CM Shri @hd_kumaraswamy. India’s pride and among the highest medal winners for India in the 2018 CWG, @manikabatra_TT. The entire fraternity of brave IPS officers, especially those above 40. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 13, 2018

Sports minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore had launched the #HumFitTohIndiaFit campaign last month, underlining the importance of staying fit. In his tweet, Rathore had tagged Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli, Commonwealth Games gold medallist Saina Nehwal and Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan, inviting them to join in.

The movement saw a plethora of celebrities and sportspersons, including Kohli and P V Sindhu, posting videos of them exercising.