Customs, UK United in WCG final

Mumbai : Last year’s runners-up Mumbai Customs rallied strongly to put it across a spirited Companeroes SC by a 5-2 margin in a keenly contested Men’s Open semi-final match of the Willingdon Catholic Gymkhana 37th Victor D’Mello Memorial Trophy Rink Hockey Tournament – 2018, played at the Gymkhana’s floodlit tennis courts on Friday night.

In a fast-paced encounter, Customs received an early jolt as Companeroes managed to forge ahead when Rohan Shinde did well to slot home from close. But, the experienced Customs outfit regrouped, and got their act together as they started to launch a series of attacks on the rival goal and managed to level scores when Dharambir Singh scored from a penalty stroke before Joshua Vessaokar scored the second to give his team a 2-1 half-time lead. In the second period Alden D’Souza scored a brace of goals and Jayesh Jadhav netted one to secure Customs win and their progress to the title round.

Earlier, a star-studded U.K. United scored an identical 5-2 win against defending champion Ave Maria after leading 2-0 at the break. Olympian Devinder Walmiki once again was the main stay of the U.K. United attack and scored four goals, two in each half, before setting up elder brother Yuvraj Walmiki to score the fifth goal just before the final whistle. Ave Maria, who fought hard and tried their best to match their much superior rivals, managed to score two goals through Vikram Singh, Nitin Kumar to reduce the margin of defeat.

Results – Men’s Open Semi-finals: U.K. United SC 5 (Devinder Walmiki 4, Yuvraj Walmiki) beat Ave Maria 2 (Vikram Singh, Nitin Kumar). Mumbai Customs 5 (Alden D’Souza 2, Dharambir Singh, Jayesh Jadhav, Joshua Vessaokar) beat Companeroes SC 2 (Rohan Shinde, Sushil Ekka).