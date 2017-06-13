‘CT experience will help Bangladesh prepare better for the World Cup’

Birmingham : Bangladesh skipper Mashrafe Mortaza feels their ICC Champions Trophy experience will help the younger players in the squad prepare better for the 2019 World Cup to be held in England.

Bangladesh defied all odds to reach the semi-finals of the Champions Trophy and will now take on favourites India here at Edgbaston on Thursday. “This trip is a learning curve for all the young members of the team. These conditions are new for them. I want them to enjoy and learn as much as possible so that when they return here in two years’ time for the World Cup they are well equipped to deliver,” Mortaza was quoted as saying by Bangladesh newspaper Daily Star.

“This is something we did not think of when we came here,” Mortaza said reflecting on their epic win over New Zealand. “It came to our mind when we beat New Zealand. Yes, we are now into something which is very big. But we don’t want to put ourselves in any sort of extra pressure. We want to go into the semifinals as relaxed as we can. We also do not want to put any extra effort in training,” he added.

Bangladesh rode on superb efforts with the bat by Shakib Al-Hasan and Mahmudullah to beat New Zealand in their second game in Group A and book a semi-finals berth. They got some divine help in their first match against title favourites Australia when they were down in the dumps and heavy rain caused the tie to be abandoned and the points were split.

Apart from Shakib and Mahmudullah, the likes of batsmen Tamim Iqbal and Mushfiqur Rahim have also helped the team to punch above their weight.

To cap things off, Shakib Al-Hasan and Mahmudullah’s magnificent hundreds in a 224-run fifth-wicket stand that won them the game against more fancied New Zealand after being 33/4 chasing 266 to win showed their mettle.