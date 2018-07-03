Croatians hail keeper Subasic after heroics

Zagreb : Thousands of Croatians celebrated their team’s dramatic win against Denmark on penalties to reach the World Cup quarter-finals.

Goalkeeper Danijel Subasic was the hero, saving three spot-kicks after the match finished 1-1 following extra time.

“Croatia in a crazy drama broke Denmark with penalties and progressed to the quarter-finals, Subasic hero of the match!” said the Tportal website.

“Subasic, who saved three penalties, was a hero, while Ivan Rakitic scored the decisive penalty,” said the Vecernji List daily paper.

Fans watched the match live on giant screens throughout the country and celebrated the 3-2 win on penalties.

“Subasic saved us! He was an absolute hero of this tough match!” Fran Peric, 20, who watched the match in Zagreb, said.

Fans, many of whom were dressed in Croatia’s red-and-white shirts, were singing patriotic songs, lighting flares and waving Croatian flags.

“Subasic defends three penalties and leads ‘Fiery Ones’,” said the Sportske Novosti paper.

Croatia can match the achievements of the 1998 team, who reached the semi-finals, if they beat Russia in Sochi on Saturday.

Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic said his team has to do more when they face the Russians.

Dalic said that Croatia had a difficult game against Denmark as the Danish were a disciplined and well-organised side.

He said Croatia didn’t play as well as they did in their previous three games in the group phase which ended with straight wins but he was happy with the result.

“I think this can only get us closer together and make us stronger. After you win such a game, you know you are worth it. And my faith in my players is also stronger,” the coach added.

Dalic also spoke highly of goalkeeper Danijel Subasic, saying he was the one who brought Croatia the victory after two Croatians missed penalties under pressure.

“(Our) goalkeeper is our hero tonight. He saved three penalties. You don’t see that every night. Great thanks to him.”