Cricket’s Lost Talent! Wasim Jaffer, a domestic legend who couldn’t make it big

Wasim Jaffer is currently making the headlines for Wasim Jaffer is currently making the headlines as he goes past 18,000-run mark in First class cricket and thus becoming the highest individual scorer in Irani Cup. Jaffer made the record while playing for Vidarbha against Rest of India in the Irani Cup match. He is also the fifth batsman in the history to score a double ton at the age of 40. Jaffer also went past Murali Vijay’s record of 266 runs on the second day of the Irani Trophy.

Jaffer rose to glory with a low scoring performance against South Africa in 2000. Despite playing at his home ground at the Wankhede Stadium, Jaffer failed to impress, scoring 4 & 6. 2 years later he was called back in game against West Indies where he had a decent knock, he scored 52 and 86. And in 2006, Jaffer scored his maiden Test century while against England, the first Test since his recall and few months later Jaffer smashed a double century which marked his opening spot, paired with Virender Sehwag.

Wasim Jaffer at 40 has already achieved more than one could even think of in the domestic cricket. He made his first-class debut in 1996-97, almost two decades ago he is showing no sign of slowing down. In his 20th season in first-class cricket, Jaffer’s hunger for playing the sport is as incredible as ever. But though he failed to make a mark at the international level, his records at the domestic cricket makes him unforgettable. He becomes a role for the budding cricketers. Jaffer already holds the record for being the most prolific run-getter in the history of the Ranji trophy. Jaffer has scored a mammoth of 10, 665 runs. Jaffer has played 241 first-class matches, Jaffer has scored a mammoth 17,824 runs. He also has scored 52 tons.

Interesting to note, at 35, Jaffer played in the LDCC league for Ainsdale CC in England and despite of never playing county cricket, Jaffer slammed a plethora of centuries. His highest was 153. But an unfortunate knee injury in 2014 forced him to end his stint in England and return back to India. After he returned, Jaffer switched from Mumbai to Vidharba team. Till now, Jaffer has scored 2 triple centuries and 2 double centuries in the domestic cricket. He is also 1,463 runs ahead of Mumbai teammate Amol Muzumdar who has scored 9202 runs in the Ranji Trophy.

With growing age, chances of Jaffer’s inclusion in the national team is less. But he continues to dominate the grounds of Ranji, and other domestic cricket with his bat. It won’t be wrong to term Wasim Jaffer as a domestic legend.