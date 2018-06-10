The Indian cricket team has seen a lot of bowlers who were once part of the national team and were expected to be promising in future, but they lost their way to the squad and were out of the national team. In the pace category, there are a lot of such bowlers. However, there are very few bowlers in the spinner’s category who were part of the national squad and could not achieve big. One such bowler was Ramesh Powar, who was once part of the national squad but could not enjoy a long span in the team.

Ramesh Powar was a consistent player in the domestic circuit and was a part of Mumbai’s Ranji team. He was an off spinner and his skills proved a great help for his amazing performance in domestic matches. He made his way into the national team in March, 2004 during the ODI tour of Pakistan. He was in and out of the team till 2007. He played a total of 31 One Day Internationals and took 34 wickets. He made his Test debut against Bangladesh in 2007 and played two Tests which was also his last Tests of his international career.

In January 2007, Powar was out of the team due to injury. Also, as Anil Kumble returned as the second spinner in the team, Powar lost his place in the team and could not make a comeback. He had good off-spinner skills, but his poor fielding skills paved way for his exclusion from the national squad. Anil Kumble joined the team ahead of the ICC 2017 World Cup in West Indies, where India showed a poor performance and was out of the tournament after the group stage. After that, a different squad consisting of completely young players was sent for the T-20 World Cup in the same year under the captainship of M.S. Dhoni. As the Indian team bagged the title, new young players came out in the limelight and it can be said that Powar lost his way into the team forever.

Post that, Powar was a part of Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in the debut season of the Indian Premier League in 2008. He played for KXIP in the first three seasons and then shifted to Kochi Tuskers Kerala in the 4th season of IPL, again shifting to KXIP in the next season. On the sidelines, he was also part of Mumbai cricket team. He represented Mumbai in 14 first-class seasons and later shifted to Rajasthan cricket team. When Rajasthan cricket team was suspended by BCCI in 2014 over the selection of Lalit Modi as its president, Powar joined Gujarat cricket team. He retired from first class cricket after the 2015-16 season after 16 years of first class career. He was then employed as a spin coach in the Mumbai Cricket Association’s cricket academy and he resigned in February 2018.

It can be concluded that Ramesh Powar was a good spin bowler but could not play much for the national squad owing to other big players being part of team. Also, he lacked fielding skills and as the standard of fielding increased during the M.S. Dhoni’s captain-ship, he was not an option selectors were looking for. However, it can be said that Ramesh Powar was a crucial part of Mumbai Ranji team and will always be remembered for his contribution.