Cricketer Gautam Gambhir to work as observer in DDCA

New Delhi: Newly-elected president of the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) Rajat Sharma confirmed that senior cricketer Gautam Gambhir would work as an observer in the DDCA. “Gautam Gambhir is a member of the board and he will work as an observer,” he told reporters here.

Gambhir will reportedly take all key cricketing decisions as part of his profile. Sharma earned 54.40 percent of votes in his favour after the result of the DDCA elections, which took place between June 27 and June 30, was declared on Monday.

The ‘Aap Ki Adalat’ host defeated former World Cup winning Indian cricketer Madan Lal by 517 votes to win the elections. Meanwhile, Rakesh Kumar Bansal was elected as the vice-president of the Delhi cricket governing body with 48.87 percent votes in his favour. He surpassed Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) acting president CK Khanna’s wife Shashi by 278 votes.