Birmingham : The English love to live in their own world – whether it’s life or cricket. It doesn’t matter if the world is pulling in a different direction as it was evident when the curator refused to remove the artificial matting pitch cover that remained throughout the semifinal of the ICC Champions Trophy between India and Bangladesh.
‘County’ first: Curator refused to remove matting during semis
JUST ARRIVED
EDITOR’S PICK
Arnab Goswami: A cheerleader or Journalist?
The fourth pillar of any democracy is the independent media. The purpose of this pillar is to keep the remaining…
Politicians let down Tamil Nadu badly
It is sad to see the depths to which Tamil Nadu has sunk politically after the sudden demise of J…
Pakistan deserves stronger tit for tat
The Pakistan government was not accustomed to India paying back for ceasefire violations with ferocity. During the UPA regime, the…
BJP’s cultural agenda to hit regional parties
What is wrong with being a Gujarati, Marathi, Manipuri, Kashmiri, Telugu, Tamilian, Bengali, or for that matter a Malayali? Does…
Battle cry against Pakistan in TV studios
An extremely hawkish defence policy is shaping up against Pakistan in our TV studios. Or at least a false national…