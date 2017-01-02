Consistency is nothing but overcoming flaws, says Kohli

Kohli takes inspiration from Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, whose work ethic is something that he wants to emulate.

New Delhi : Every individual has flaws but the ones who can successfully work around their chinks, can attain high level of consistency desirable from a top quality cricketer, feels Indian Test captain Virat Kohli.

With 1215 runs in Tests and over 2500 plus runs across all formats in 2016, Virat has been a standout performer for India and he feels that it’s about knowing his game better.

“It can be put down to understanding my game a lot better than I used to. Being happy with the ability I have, the sort of drawbacks that I have. I understand my flaws and strengths nicely,” Kohli told ecb.co.uk during an interaction.

“It’s also about finding the right balance. People talk about not having flaws and it’s wrong. Everyone has flaws and consistency is nothing but overcoming those flaws and finding the ability to score runs in Test format, especially which I wanted to find within my game. I feel in happy space knowing exactly where my game is going,” said the dashing batsman.

“I take a lot of inspiration from Cristiano Ronaldo. The way he has stayed on top for so many years, it’s nothing but down to hard work. I have heard he is the most hardworking footballer in the world and that’s why he is where he is. Messi is a freak (genius) but this guy (Ronaldo) is giving him run for his money because of his hard work,” Kohli opined.

Kohli said that pressure of performance is something that he has embraced as one can’t run away from it.

“It’s about how you perceive that situation. It’s very similar when you go out to bat. Either you see four slips standing at the back or you see the boundaries only.

“The external pressure, I have started enjoying it rather than running away from it because if I run away from it, it may come back to hound me and catch me and put me down to a level that I can’t imagine. So I have to take it along with me and find a way to deal with it.”–PTI