Congress trolled by cricket fans on Twitter for calling Indian Test team as ‘Men in Blue’

A tweet by Congress intended to congratulate Indian team for victory against West Indies in 2nd Test turned into a moment of laughter for Twitter fans. As India defeated West Indies in the second Test by 10 wickets, many people congratulated Indian team for winning the Test along with the series. Congress too, congratulated Indian team for the triumph but a mistake in the tweet allowed Twitter users to troll the national party.

The official handle of Congress party wrote, “Congratulations to the men-in-blue for the 2-0 Test series win against West Indies”. To this, the users started mocking Congress for mistakenly calling Indian team as ‘men in blue’, as the term is used to denote when the team is playing with the blue jersey in limited overs format.

Users started posting funny comments and memes in reply to the tweet. While some called Congress’ IT cell as ‘colour blind’, some others said that Congress needs eye doctor. Have a look at some of the tweets.

Congratulations to the men-in-blue for the 2-0 Test series win against West Indies. #IndvWI 🎊 pic.twitter.com/y3uDtezVs5 — Congress (@INCIndia) October 14, 2018

2 min silence for color blindness of INC IT cell — shuchi (@shuchi_sun) October 15, 2018

NOW they need an eye doctor as well

something thats is blatantly white also looks like BLUE TO INC? — Ravi Mishra (@raviauh) October 14, 2018

पहले ये तो बता दीजिए की – कितने खिलाड़ी इस तस्वीर में ब्लू दिख रहे हैं? — DILIP KR. (@imdilip70) October 14, 2018

Kuch bhi 😂😂…..

Man in blue tab bolte hain jab ODI cricket ho… Y account bhi माननीय श्री @RahulGandhi chala rahe hain kya — SUBHAM SHARMA (@subhamparas) October 14, 2018

Indian players in white defeated West Indies in cricket. Now be ready #Men_in_Saffron of India will defeat #Westorn_Indies in constituency and national elections — farzi philosopher (@omprakashkedia) October 14, 2018

India registered victory against West Indies in the second Test at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad by 10 wickets, winning the two match Test series by 2-0.