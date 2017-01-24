‘Confident of defending T20 WC Blind title’

New Delhi : “We are confident of defending the T20 World Cup Cricket for the Blind title,” said a confident Indian Cricket Team Coach, Patrick Raj Kumar. Practicing at Delhi Tamil Education Association Ground, Lodhi Estate (DTEA) he added that the confidence stems from the fact that we had a long and fruitful practice session which began in Indore on January 4, and ended January 17. The camp is now continuing in Delhi and will go on till January 25, 2017. The T20 World Cup Cricket for the Blind will kick start in New Delhi on January 29, 2017 with the inauguration ceremony and league matches will begin on January 31, 2017 at New Delhi. The tournament will be concluded in Bangalore on February 12, 2017.

10 Nations including India, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Pakistan, England, Australia, West Indies, Bangladesh, South Africa and debutants New Zealand will be participating. The Tournament is being organized by Cricket Association for Blind in India (CABI), the cricketing arm of Samarthanam Trust for the disabled.

Patrick Raj Kumar added, “With no major injuries and all senior players in supreme form and with couple of talented new faces, we have a very good team. One of the world’s fastest bowlers Deepak Malik and Captain Ajay Reddy are adding to the excitement. All 17 players are in good shape and physically fit to deliver good performance. Although we do not underestimate any team, Sri Lanka, Pakistan and England are the teams which pose tough challenge. New Zealand is debutant and not many know what surprise they have in store. But overall we are happy with the practice and are confident of defending the title.”