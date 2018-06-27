Confident Men in Blue look to upstage champions Australia

Breda (Netherlands) : Their campaign off to a dream start with back-to-back wins, India would look to continue the giant-slaying spree when they take on world champions Australia in their third match of the FIH Champions Trophy hockey tournament, here on Wednesday.

In pursuit of their maiden Champions Trophy title in the 37th and final edition of the event, the Indians could not have asked for a better start, mauling arch-rivals Pakistan 4-0 before stunning World No 2 and reigning Olympic champions Argentina 2-1 in their opening two games.

India are now leading the six-team standings with six points from two wins, just ahead of Australia (4 points). The top two teams in the round robin league will face each other in the summit clash on Sunday.

The Commonwealth Games debacle behind them, the Indians came out with new vigour and purpose here under new chief coach Harendra Singh, who swapped roles with Sjoerd Marijne as the women’s team coach.

Under Harendra the Indian team looked a completely transformed side. Young Dilpreet Singh has been phenomenal upfront along side Mandeep Singh, SV Sunil and Lalit Upadhayay but Ramanadeep Singh will not take any further part in the tournament after fracturing his right knee in the opening match against Pakistan. He is set to return home. The seriousness of Ramandeep’s injury was confirmed after an MRI scan, which means the striker could be out of action for a period of four to six months.