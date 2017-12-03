‘Conditions do not allow the curators to give track of choice’

New Delhi : India desperately wanted hard and bouncy wickets before the South Africa tour but the country’s diverse soil and climatic conditions prevents the curators from providing the team management with strips of their choice, said batting coach Sanjay Bangar.

After the green top at the Eden Gardens for the first Test against Sri Lanka, where overcast conditions also played its role, the greenish tinge in Nagpur and here at Kotla for the second and third game has deceived all and sundry. India scored 610/6 on a flat Jamtha deck with four top- order batsmen scoring centuries, including skipper Virat Kohli’s double. At Kotla on the first day, India raced to 371 for 4, and are on course for another 600 plus total. Asked if this is an ideal wicket for preparation, Bangar spoke about the helplessness of the curators. “The nature of surfaces cannot be consistent since we are a diverse country and as we hop from region to region, the nature of the pitch changes. Even though we wanted fast wicket with bounce, the curators can only do as much because it all depends on nature of the soil, which is peculiar (he perhaps meant unique) to a particular region,” Bangar gave his take on the track.