Commonwealth Shooting Championships: Gagan Narag wins 50m rifle silver

Gold Coast: Olympic bronze-medalist Gagan Narang won a silver medal in the men’s 50m rifle prone event of the Commonwealth Shooting Championships here today. Another Indian, Swapnil Suresh Kusale bagged the bronze in the same event, while Dane Sampson of Australia won the gold.

In women’s 25m pistol final, India’s Snuraj Singh won the bronze, while the gold and silver went to host country’s L Yaumleuskay and E Galiabovitch respectively.

Yesterday, India had claimed five medals, including two gold. Indian pistol shooters pulled off a clean sweep in the 10m air pistol event with Shahzar Rizvi, Omkar Singh and Jitu Rai winning gold, silver and bronze medals respectively.

In the women’s 10m air rifle event, Pooja Ghatkar bagged a gold, while her countrymate Anjum Moudgil won the silver medal.