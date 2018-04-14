Commonwealth Games 2018: Indian boxer Gaurav Solanki wins Gold in 52kg category
Northern Ireland's Brendan Irvine (L) fights with India's Gaurav Solanki during their men's 52kg final boxing match during the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games at the Oxenford Studios venue on the Gold Coast on April 14, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Anthony WALLACE
Gold Coast: Indian boxer Gaurav Solanki won the gold medal in the men’s flyweight (52 kilogram) category at the 21st Commonwealth Games here on Saturday. Solanki won a tough, fast paced, tactical battle by a split 4:1 verdict against the impressive Brendan Irvine of Northern Ireland in the final.