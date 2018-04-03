Commonwealth Games: Brief history about this glorious sporting event

India and Indians apart from cricket don’t consider any other sport as marquee or important, but there is more to the game than cricket, a sport which is only being played by 10 countries. Commonwealth games 2018 is around the corner and will be held at Gold Coast, Australia and most people are quite surprised and puzzled by this sporting event, but why?

Let’s dig a little deep and find out about the history and significance of Commonwealth Games:

The Commonwealth Games is an international multi-sport event involving athletes from the Commonwealth of Nations. The event was first held in 1930 and has taken place every four years since then (with the exception of 1942 and 1946, which were cancelled due to World War II). The most recent event was held in Glasgow, Scotland in 2014. The Commonwealth Games were earlier known as the British Empire Games from 1930–1950, the British Empire and Commonwealth Games from 1954–1966, and British Commonwealth Games from 1970–1974.

The Commonwealth games are overseen by the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF), which also controls the sporting programme and selects the host cities. The games movement consists of international sports federations (IFs), Commonwealth Games Associations (CGAs), and organising committees for each specific Commonwealth Games.

The event is steeped in history as there are several rituals and symbols, such as the Commonwealth Games flag and Queen’s Baton, as well as the opening and closing ceremonies. Over 5,000 athletes compete at the Commonwealth Games in more than 15 different sports and more than 250 events.

The first, second, and third-place finishers in each event receive Commonwealth Games Medals: gold, silver, and bronze, respectively. Apart from many Olympic sports that the games has, the games also include some sports that are played predominantly in Commonwealth countries, such as lawn bowls and netball. Different sports and more than 250 events comprise this glorious competition.

There are 53 members of the Commonwealth of Nations, 71 teams participate in the Commonwealth Games, as a number of dependent territories compete under their own flags. The charming thing about this event is that it might not be at the same level as Olympics, but many countries take great pride in achieving success at these games and send their strongest contingents.

Australia, Canada, England, New Zealand, Scotland, and Wales are the only countries which have attended every Commonwealth Games.

Commonwealth games has some rather interesting history and background to it as it was developed as a sporting competition bringing together the members of the British Empire and was first proposed by John Astley Cooper in 1891, when he wrote an article in The Times suggesting a “Pan-Britannic-Pan-Anglican Contest and Festival every four years as a means of increasing goodwill and good understanding of the British Empire”.

We also have to remember that during the early 20th century many countries were under British rule as colonies including India and the games were seen as a movement to enjoy the sport and bringing laurels to your people in times of hardship and difficulty.

The Commonwealth games have also been played in India. During 2010 games, the event was highly publicised and controversial as off-field antics took the spotlight and allegedly massive amount of corruption and mismanagement had taken place. But, Indian athletes putting all these things aside performed magnificently in most of the disciplines and brought glory and pride.

Interesting facts and trivia about Commonwealth Games:

The Queen’s baton relay, an opening tradition of the games, sees the Queen’s baton carried 190,000km, that’s the equivalent of going around the earth almost 4.25 times, amusing, isn’t it?

The most successful nation in the history of the Commonwealth games is Australia. They’ve won 803 gold medals and have a total medal count of over 2,000!

Between 1990 and 2002 the Nauruan weightlifter Marcus Stephen won twelve medals – seven of which were gold. In 2007 he was elected president of Nauru.

Lawn Bowls is the only sport on the Commonwealth Games program, which is not an Olympic event – a reflection of the influence of the former British Empire on the choice of competitions for the Commonwealth Games.

Russia might be getting a lot of flak worldwide for different reasons, but The Soviet Union’s Vassily Alekseyev had some interesting eating habits which helped him break 80 World Records. For breakfast, he would tuck into a 36-egg omelette. Lunch was a tidy 6 large steaks washed down with 20-pints of beer, and for a bit of variety, dinner was a repeat of what he had for lunch. Tell Alekseyev’s diet to Virat Kohli and his heartbeat would stop!

The first-time team sports were played at the Commonwealth Games was in 1998, when Cricket, Men’s and Women’s Hockey, Netball and Rugby 7’s were added to the program.

India has won 438 medals overall and during 2010 games, India bagged a record 101 medals (38 gold, 27 silver, 36 bronze). So, let’s have every event in India, right?

So, in a nutshell, Commonwealth games might not be decorated as Olympics, but they have their own importance and value. Commonwealth games 2018 promises to be a stupendous affair with many sportspersons from different part of the world battling it out and our very own Indian team goes with a lot of goodwill and expectations.