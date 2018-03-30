Commonwealth Games 2018: Wrestler Sushil Kumar’s name missing from entry list

New Delhi: Few days ahead of the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games opening ceremony, two-time Olympic medalist Sushil Kumar’s name is surprisingly missing from the list of entry released by the tournament organisers on the official website.

The official list of entries for the men’s freestyle 74kg wrestling category, uploaded on the CWG 2018 website does not mention the name of Sushil among other 15 wrestlers participating in the event. Reflecting on the same, Indian Olympic Association (IOA) Secretary General Rajeev Mehta told ANI that it is a fault of the organising committee and that they are rectifying the error.

When quizzed if Sushil has pulled out his name from the tournament, Mehta denied the same before clarifying that the IOA and Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) are not at all at fault. After spending two years away from the mat, Sushil returned to compete at the National Championship last year in Indore, only to see himself mired in controversy for winning the gold in the tournament after his three opponents conceded a walkover.

The 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games is slated to be held from April 4 to 15.