Commonwealth Games 2018: Sanjeev Rajput shoots gold in men’s 50m Rifle 3 event
Photo by: Twitter
Gold Coast: India’s Sanjeev Rajput clinched the gold medal in men’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions at the 21st Commonwealth Games here on Saturday.
Sanjeev shot a total of 454.5 to create a Commonwealth Games record. Grzegorz Sych of Canada finished second on the podium with 448.4 and Dean Bale of England bagged the bronze medal with 441.2 points. The other Indian in the fray, Chain Singh finished fifth in the standings.