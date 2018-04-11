Commonwealth Games 2018: Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu, Srikanth advance to round of 16

Gold Coast: London Olympic bronze-medallist Saina Nehwal stormed into the last-16 of the ongoing 21st Commonwealth Games after thrashing Elsie De Villiers of South Africa in straight-games in the women’s singles clash at the Carrara Sports Arena on Wednesday.

Nehwal proved too superior for her South African opponent as she posted comfortable 21-3, 21-1 win in a one-sided round-of-32 that lasted just 18 minutes. The Indian will next take on Jessica LI of Isle of Man for a place in the quarter-finals.

In another women’s singles clash, Rio Olympic silver-medallist PV Sindhu produced a rich vein of form as she outplayed Fiji’s Andra Whiteside 21-6, 21-3 in just 18 minutes to make it to the next round.

Meanwhile, Kidambi Srikanth also stormed into the pre-quarterfinals of the men’s singles event after brushing aside Aatish Lubah of Mauritius 21-13, 21-10 in a match that lasted 26 minutes. Srikanth will now lock horns with Niluka Karunaratne of Sri Lanka for the last-eight spot.

India are currently standing at the third spot in the Games with a total of 24 medals, including 12 gold, four silver and eight bronze.