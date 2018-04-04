Commonwealth Games 2018: PV Sindhu leads Indian contingent at CWG opening ceremony, see pics

The 2018 Commonwealth Games are all set to kick start from today with the opening ceremony at Carrara Stadium in Gold Coast. Badminton ace and Olympic silver medalist PV Sindhu-led the strong Indian contingent out for the parade at the opening ceremony.





The Commonwealth Games 2018 opening ceremony started with a history of the earth in the middle of the stadium. It then moved on to a depiction of Australia’s indigenous culture. Britain’s Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall attend the opening ceremony accompanied by President of the Commonwealth Games Federation, Louise Martin, CBE and the chairman of the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games organising committee, Peter Beattie.

To note, India has sent a 220-contingent for the event which started with the opening ceremony will end on April 15. Sindhu is among the other players is favourite for the gold medal and is seeded number 1 in the women’s singles event. Sindhu with Saina Nehwal, K Srikanth and other will kick start their campaign on Thursday with team events against Sri Lanka.