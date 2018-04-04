Commonwealth Games 2018: PM Narendra Modi wishes Indian contingent luck for the event

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today extended his best wishes to the Indian contingent for the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games, saying the whole country is behind the athletes. The multi-sport extravaganza begins today with the opening ceremony in the Australian city known for its sandy beaches and surfing spots.

“All the best to the athletes representing India at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games! Our sportspersons have worked tremendously hard and the Games will be a wonderful opportunity to showcase their talent. Every Indian is cheering for our contingent,” Modi twitted.

All the best to the athletes representing India at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games! Our sportspersons have worked tremendously hard and the Games will be a wonderful opportunity to showcase their talent. Every Indian is cheering for our contingent. #GC2018 @GC2018

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 4, 2018

Hit by a needle controversy but in high spirits nonetheless, the jumbo Indian contingent would be aiming to make it all good with strong medal-winning performances.

India have sent a strong 220-strong contingent to the 21st edition of the Games World champion weightlifter Mirabai Chanu will be in focus for her high medal-winning chances but India’s high-profile shuttlers and boxers will also be watched keenly when they open their campaigns tomorrow.