Commonwealth Games 2018: Mary Kom advances to final of 48 kg with 5-0 verdict

Gold Coast: Indian boxing legend M C Mary Kom (48kg) advanced to the Commonwealth Games final with a comprehensive triumph over Sri Lanka’s Anusha Dilrukshi Koddithuwak here today. It was a battle of veterans as 35-year-old Mary Kom took on the 39-year-old Dilrukshi.

Mary Kom, also a sitting Rajya Sabha MP in India, prevailed 5-0 in a dull contest where clean punches were few and far. Despite the height advantage Koddithuwak struggled to connect for most part. She picked up pace in the final three minutes but Mary Kom drew from her own well of experience to thwart her. The five-time world champion and Olympic bronze-medallist Indian is competing in her maiden CWG.