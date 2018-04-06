Commonwealth Games 2018 Live Updates: Weightlifter Sanjita Chanu breaks Commonwealth Games record
As the Commonwealth Games 2018 enters the second day, India after the wonderful first day, where Mirabai Chanu won India’s first gold medal and P Gururaja won the silver medal at the Commonwealth Games. Today, weightlifting will continue with its medal events with three Indians in fray for medals. India women’s hockey team will also be in action for the second consecutive day. Two more boxers will also be in the ring for India but their bouts will not be for medals. India will also have its cycling, lawn bowls, gymnastics and table tennis teams will also be in competition on Friday.
Here are the Live updates of Commonwealth Games 2018:
Weightlifter Sanjita Chanu is in action and would like to make a mark during day two of the Commonwealth Games 2018. Sanjita has started well and breaks the Commonwealth Games record by lifting a weight of 84kg in snatch! She goes to top in the women’s 53kg weightlifting event. Brilliant effort from the Indian. She is in the gold medal position for now!