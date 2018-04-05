Commonwealth Games 2018 Live Updates: Weightlifter P Gururaja wins India’s first medal at Gold Coast
As the Commonwealth Games 2018 begin on April 5, 2018, all eyes will be on Indian athletes on how they perform during this event. India has sent a strong 220- member contingent to take part in this competition. From World champion weightlifter Mirabai Chanu to badminton stars in Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu, India has quite a lot to look forward to. India go into this event as quietly confident and on Thursday would be the first day to showcase their event.
While Chanu’s medal prospects make her the top draw for the Indian contingent, also in action will be the shuttlers, boxers, the women’s hockey team and the table tennis players among others. The hockey team had finished fifth the last time around and will be beginning its campaign against Wales tomorrow morning. The Indians had done well in the tour of South Korea coming into the Games, winning the series in a morale-boosting effort.
Here are the Live updates of Day 1 of Commonwealth Games 2018:
The day started on a brilliant note for India as weightlifter P Gururaja won India’s first medal as he clinched silver medal imn 56 kg weightlifting. Malaysia’s Muhammad Azroy Hazalwafie Izhar Ahmad got gold with a Games record total of 261kg.