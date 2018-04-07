Commonwealth Games 2018 Live Updates, Day 3: Weightlifter Sathish Kumar Sivalingam in action
As the Commonwealth Games 2018 enters the third day, the tournament is finally gathering momentum and India’s 220-member strong contingent has been off to a good start. India’s all four medals have come in weightlifting and Saturday promises to be another highly charged event for the Indian athletes. On Saturday, there’s a chance for that number going to five when Sathish Kumar Sivalingam steps up to the mat in 77kg weightlifting. However, the focus will be firmly on the hockey field where India take on arch-rivals Pakistan in their first match of CWG 2018. However, given recent results between the two, India are firm favourites. Also in focus will be the Indian badminton team when they take on Mauritius on quest for another clean sweep.
Here are the Live updates of Commonwealth Games 2018, Day 3:
Sivalngam lifts 169kg in the first Clean and Jerk and now goes for 173kg in the second attempt. The weightlifter does it successfully and on the cusp of winning a medal at Commonwealth Games 2018.
In weightlifting competition, India’s Sathish Kumar Sivalingam is in action and the match has begun. Successfully lifts 136kg in the first attempt. Sivalingam lifts 144kg in his third attempt to keep things interesting right at the top.