Commonwealth Games 2018: India’s schedule on Thursday

As the Commonwealth Games 2018 begin on April 5, 2018, all eyes will be on Indian athletes on how they perform during this event. India has sent a strong 220- member contingent to take part in this competition. From World champion weightlifter Mirabai Chanu to badminton stars in Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu, India has quite a lot to look forward to. India go into this event as quietly confident and on Thursday would be the first day to showcase their event.

While Chanu’s medal prospects make her the top draw for the Indian contingent, also in action will be the shuttlers, boxers, the women’s hockey team and the table tennis players among others. The hockey team had finished fifth the last time around and will be beginning its campaign against Wales tomorrow morning. The Indians had done well in the tour of South Korea coming into the Games, winning the series in a morale-boosting effort.

“We have practiced hard for these Games, I hope the results will reflect that,” coach Harendra Singh said. The most star-studded Indian line-up in the Games, the badminton squad, has a busy schedule on the first competition day. The team will be in action in the mixed event and has clashes lined up against Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

India’s schedule at CWG on Thursday:

BADMINTON:

Mixed Team Group Play Stage – Group A

India vs Sri Lanka (9am)

India vs Pakistan (7)

HOCKEY:

Women’s Pool A

India vs Wales (9:30am)

WEIGHTLIFTING:

Men’s 56kg Final (9:40am)

Women’s 48kg Final (2:15pm)

Men’s 62kg Final (6:40pm)

BOXING:

Men’s Preliminary Round of 32

Manoj Kumar vs Osita Umeh (Nigeria) (8pm)

SQUASH:

Women’s Singles Round of 32:

Dipika Pallikal vs Charlotte Knaggs (Trinidad & Tobago) (8pm)

Joshna Chinnappa vs Lynette Vai (Papua New Guinea) (6:40pm)

Saurav Ghosal vs To be Decided (1:30pm)

Harinder Pal Sandhu vs Cameron Stafford (Cayman Islands) (1:50pm)

Vikram Malhotra vs Manda Chilambwe (Zambia) (3:10pm)

CYCLING:

Women’s 4000m Team Pursuit Qualifying (2:42pm)

Women’s and Men’s Team Sprint Qualifying (420pm onwards)

TABLE TENNIS:

Women’s Team Group 2:

India vs Vanautu (9:30 am)

India vs Fiji (4pm)

Men’s Team Group 1: India vs Trinidad and Tobago (12noon) India vs Northern Ireland (6:30 pm)

BASKETBALL:

Women’s Preliminary Pool B: India vs Jamaica (6.30pm)

GYMNASTICS:

Men’s Team Qualifying and Final (9 am onwards)

LAWN BOWLS:

Women’s singles (9 am onwards)

Men’s Triples (12 noon onwards)

Women’s Fours (4 pm onwards).

(All the timings are Gold Coast local time)

(with inputs from agencies)