Commonwealth Games 2018: India’s schedule on Saturday
As the Commonwealth Games 2018 enters the third day, the tournament is finally gathering momentum and India’s 220-member strong contingent has been off to a good start. India’s all four medals have come in weightlifting and Saturday promises to be another highly charged event for the Indian athletes. On Saturday, there’s a chance for that number going to five when Sathish Kumar Sivalingam steps up to the mat in 77kg weightlifting.
However, the focus will be firmly on the hockey field where India take on arch-rivals Pakistan in their first match of CWG 2018. However, given recent results between the two, India are firm favourites. Also in focus will be the Indian badminton team when they take on Mauritius on quest for another clean sweep.
Here’s India’s schedule on Saturday:
BOXING
Men’s Preliminary Round of 16
Manoj Kumar vs Kassim Mbundwike (Tanzania) (15:47)
Mohammed Hussamuddin
vs Boe Warawara (Vanuatu) (15:17)
Women’s Preliminary Round of 16
Sarita Devi vs Kimberly Gittens
(Barbados) (14:02):
Men’s Pool B
India vs Pakistan (10:00 am)
TABLE TENNIS
Women’s Team quarterfinal
India vs Malaysia (5:00)
BADMINTON
Mixed Team Quarterfinal
India vs Mauritius (06:31)
SQUASH
Women’s Singles Quarterfinal:
Joshna Chinnappa vs Joelle King
(New Zealand) (15:00)
Women’s Singles Classic Plate
Quarterfinal Dipika Pallikal vs Samantha Cornett (Canada) (9:00)
GYMNASTICS
Yogeshwar Singh (4:39)
Women’s Individual All-Around Final
Pranati Das (12:11)
SWIMMING
Men’s 200m Butterfly Heat 2
Sajan Prakash(6:04)
Men’s 50m Backstroke Heat 1
Srihari Nataraj(6:45)
CYCLING
Women’s 25km Points Race Finals(14:46)
Monorama Devi Tongbram
Sonali Mayanglambam
Women’s 500m Time Trial Final(15:29)
Aleena Reji,
Deborah Deborah
Men’s Sprint Qualifying (9:02)
Sanuraj Sanandaraj,
Sahil Kumar
Ranjit Singh,
Men’s 15km Scratch Race
Qualifying Round – Heat 2(11:40)
Manjeet Singh
LAWN BOWLS
women’s singles section D- Round 5
Pinki vs Pauline Blumsky (Niue)(4:30)
Men’s Triples Section A – Round 5
India vs South Africa(4:30)
Men’s Pairs Section D – Round 5
India vs Norfolk Island (7:30)
Women’s Fours Section B – Round 5
India vs Fiji (7:30)
(All timings are IST)