Commonwealth Games 2018: India’s schedule on Saturday

As the Commonwealth Games 2018 enters the third day, the tournament is finally gathering momentum and India’s 220-member strong contingent has been off to a good start. India’s all four medals have come in weightlifting and Saturday promises to be another highly charged event for the Indian athletes. On Saturday, there’s a chance for that number going to five when Sathish Kumar Sivalingam steps up to the mat in 77kg weightlifting.

However, the focus will be firmly on the hockey field where India take on arch-rivals Pakistan in their first match of CWG 2018. However, given recent results between the two, India are firm favourites. Also in focus will be the Indian badminton team when they take on Mauritius on quest for another clean sweep.

Here’s India’s schedule on Saturday:

BOXING

Men’s Preliminary Round of 16

Manoj Kumar vs Kassim Mbundwike (Tanzania) (15:47)

Mohammed Hussamuddin

vs Boe Warawara (Vanuatu) (15:17)

Women’s Preliminary Round of 16

Sarita Devi vs Kimberly Gittens

(Barbados) (14:02):

Men’s Pool B

India vs Pakistan (10:00 am)

TABLE TENNIS

Women’s Team quarterfinal

India vs Malaysia (5:00)

BADMINTON

Mixed Team Quarterfinal

India vs Mauritius (06:31)

SQUASH

Women’s Singles Quarterfinal:

Joshna Chinnappa vs Joelle King

(New Zealand) (15:00)

Women’s Singles Classic Plate

Quarterfinal Dipika Pallikal vs Samantha Cornett (Canada) (9:00)

GYMNASTICS

Yogeshwar Singh (4:39)

Women’s Individual All-Around Final

Pranati Das (12:11)

SWIMMING

Men’s 200m Butterfly Heat 2

Sajan Prakash(6:04)

Men’s 50m Backstroke Heat 1

Srihari Nataraj(6:45)

CYCLING

Women’s 25km Points Race Finals(14:46)

Monorama Devi Tongbram

Sonali Mayanglambam

Women’s 500m Time Trial Final(15:29)

Aleena Reji,

Deborah Deborah

Men’s Sprint Qualifying (9:02)

Sanuraj Sanandaraj,

Sahil Kumar

Ranjit Singh,

Men’s 15km Scratch Race

Qualifying Round – Heat 2(11:40)

Manjeet Singh

LAWN BOWLS

women’s singles section D- Round 5

Pinki vs Pauline Blumsky (Niue)(4:30)

Men’s Triples Section A – Round 5

India vs South Africa(4:30)

Men’s Pairs Section D – Round 5

India vs Norfolk Island (7:30)

Women’s Fours Section B – Round 5

India vs Fiji (7:30)

(All timings are IST)