Commonwealth Games 2018: India’s schedule on Friday

As the Commonwealth Games 2018 enters the second day, India after the wonderful first day, where Mirabai Chanu won India’s first gold medal and P Gururaja won the silver medal at the Commonwealth Games. Today, weightlifting will continue with its medal events with three Indians in fray for medals. India women’s hockey team will also be in action for the second consecutive day. Two more boxers will also be in the ring for India but their bouts will not be for medals. India will also have its cycling, lawn bowls, gymnastics and table tennis teams will also be in competition on Friday.

Following is India’s schedule on Day 2 of competitions at the 21st Commonwealth Games on Friday.

BADMINTON:

Mixed Team Group Play Stage – Group A

India vs Scotland (9:31 am)

BOXING:

Men’s Preliminary Round of 16

Naman Tanwar vs Haruna Mhando (Tanzania) (9:02 am IST)Amit vs Tetteh Sulemanu (Ghana) (14:32 pm)

HOCKEY:

Women’s Pool A

India vs Malaysia (10:00am)

SQUASH:

Women’s Singles Round of 16:

Dipika Pallikal vs Alison Waters (England) (13:30pm) Joshna Chinnappa vs Tamika Saxby (Australia) (13:30)

Men’s Singles Round of 16:

Vikram Malhotra vs Nick Mathew (England) (9:30am)

WEIGHTLIFTING:

Women’s 53 kg – Khumukcham Sanjita Chanu (05:00am)

Men’s 69 kg – Deepak Lather (9:30am)

Women’s 58kg – Rout Saraswati (14:00)

TABLE TENNIS:

Men’s Team Round of 16 (14:00pm)

Women’s Quarterfinal (11:30am)

ARTISTIC GYMNASTICS:

Women’s Team Final and Individual Qualification (04:39am)

(All Timings are IST)