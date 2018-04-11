Commonwealth Games 2018: Indian shooter Om Mitharwal wins Bronze medal in 50m Pistol event

Gold Coast: Indian shooter Om Mitharwal took the bronze medal in the men’s 50 metre Pistol event at the 21st Commonwealth Games (CWG) here on Wednesday. Om registered a score of 201.1 in the final.

Daniel Repacholi of Australia took the gold with a new CWG record of 227.2. Shakil Ahmed of Bangladesh took silver with 220.5. Defending champion Jitu Rai, the other Indian in the fray, had a disappointing outing. The reigning Asian Games champion registered a decidedly below par 105 to finish at the bottom of the eight-man final.