Commonwealth Games 2018: Indian lose to England in men’s triples lawn bowls

Gold Coast: The Indian men’s lawn bowls team bowed out of the Commonwealth Games after suffering a 14-15 defeat to England in men’s triples here today. India, represented by Chandan Kumar Singh, Sunil Bahadur and Dinesh Kumar, lost in men’s triples, section A, to England’s David Bolt, Jamie Chestney and Robert Paxton at Broadbeach.

Pinki lost to Litia Tikoisuva of Fiji in the women’s singles section D, round 2 and then suffered another reverse against Firyana Saroji of Malaysia in round 4.