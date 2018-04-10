Gold Coast: Hockey India on Tuesday congratulated forward Mandeep Singh on achieving the milestone of playing 100 international matches for the country. Mandeep achieved the feat during India’s 2-1 win against Malaysia during their Pool B clash at the 21st Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia.

The 23-year-old from Jalandhar, Punjab came into the National side as a young prodigy in 2013 for the Hockey World League Round 2 held in New Delhi. His first match was a memorable outing against Fiji. Mandeep’s selection into the Senior Men’s squad was backed by his brilliant first season in the Hockey India League.

There was no looking back for the youngster ever since as he featured in some of India’s key tournaments including the 36th FIH Champions Trophy in London where India won a Silver Medal. In 2017, Mandeep scored a hat-trick of goals against Japan at the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup, a campaign where India won a Bronze Medal. It is his artistry as a forward, winning India penalty corners in crucial moments and scoring in the most unconventional ways, makes him a mainstay of the team.

Mandeep was also a key member of the Indian team that won the 2016 Junior Men’s World Cup in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. “I am happy to achieve this milestone and would like to thank my teammates for their constant support. It’s been a memorable journey with the Indian Team and I wish to continue to contribute to the team’s growth and success in the following years,” stated Mandeep ahead of the match against Malaysia.

Congratulating the youngster for his feat, Md. Mushtaque Ahmad, Secretary General, Hockey India said, “I congratulate Mandeep Singh on completing 100 International Matches for India. As a forward, he is a pleasure to watch and he has in a short span earned his place in the team with some significant performances. I wish Mandeep the very best in this crucial year for Indian hockey and hope that he continues to perform to his potential.