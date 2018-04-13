Commonwealth Games 2018, Day 9 Live Updates: Neeraj Chopra enters javelin finals, Indian shooters in action
Commonwealth Games 2018 enters its ninth day and India after Thursday’s impressive performance in the wrestling would be hoping more of the same in other competitions. The day will see Indian athletes in action in shooting, athletics and table tennis before wrestlers, boxers and shuttlers come in. In terms of medal prospects on Friday, India can medal in wrestling and shooting but have strong chances of moving closer to podium finishes in other events such as badminton and table tennis. On the athletics track, Neeraj Chopra will take centrestage with hope of qualifying for the finals while Muhammad Anas would eye a replicate of his valiant effort but this time in relay.
Commonwealth Games 2018, Day 9 Live updates:
With qualifying rules set at a best throw of 78.00m, Neeraj Chopra is through to the final in the javelin throw competition.
Indian shooters Anish Bhanwal and Neeraj Kumar are into the 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Final