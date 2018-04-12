Commonwealth Games 2018 Day 8: Sushil Kumar, Rahul Aware strike GOLD, Babita Phogat settles for silver

Parliament washout: Fasting for what? It is rather odd that the Prime Minister and his ministerial colleagues should be sitting on a day-long fast to…

Unnao rape case: The Unnao challenge for Yogi Adityanath Sarkar The BJP is in danger of going the Congress way. In fact, some will say it already has. Corruption and…

Is India emerging as aircraft repair hub? Last month, the government announced that it had appointed the consultancy firm EY as the transaction advisor for Air India’s…

The arithmetic of population logic A vote in the great state of Uttar Pradesh carries less weight in a general election than a vote in…