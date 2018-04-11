Commonwealth Games 2018, Day 7 Live Updates: Indian shooters Om Mitharval and Jitu Rai qualify for 50m pistol finals
Commonwealth Games 2018 has now entered its seventh day and India is shining at Gold Coast, Australia. India will look to increase its medal tally on the 7th day of the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast with several big stars in action for the country. First up, it will be the 2o12 London Olympic Bronze medal winning boxer Mary Kom who will compete in the first semifinal against Sri Lanka’s Anusha Koddithuwakku. In shooting, gold-medal winner Indian Jitu Rai will be in action along with Om Mitharval in Men’s 50m pistol.
Here are the Live updates of Commonwealth Games 2018, Day 7:
Indian shooters Om Mitharval and Jitu Rai have both qualified to reach the final of the 50m pistol event. Mitharval stood in the top position in the qualifying round with a total of 549 points while Jitu Rai scored a total of 542 points to stand in the 6th position in the qualifying round.